CEDAR FALLS — A former Courier opinion page editor died Saturday after an accident at home.
Terry Hudson, 57, of Cedar Falls, won numerous writing awards during his career in journalism. He started at the Tri-City Herald in Kennewick, Wash., after serving in the U.S. Navy. He was hired by The Courier in 2001, working as an education reporter prior to becoming an editor.
He left the newspaper in 2015 for a job at Amperage Marketing and most recently was a customer representative for Care Initiatives Hospice.
“All of us at The Courier are stunned at the loss of Terry, who was an extremely talented journalist and friend,” said Editor Nancy Newhoff, calling him “a real cheerleader” for the Cedar Valley. “He had a really great talent for writing about community issues that laid out both sides. He clearly was able to guide The Courier’s voice on a lot of local issues in his editorials.
“The community has lost a really great individual,” added Newhoff.
You have free articles remaining.
Hudson, who had five siblings, was born in California and his family lived in Colorado before moving to Cedar Falls in 1966. Both parents were teachers.
One of his two sisters, Holly Hudson, formerly worked for The Courier. She returned to the Cedar Valley after he told her about an opening at the paper.
“He was my big brother and he was a tough act to follow,” she said. “He was probably the reason I decided to become a journalist. It was a blessing I got to work with him so long.”
Her brother got married after returning to Iowa. He and his wife, Keri, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary earlier this month. “They were a perfect pair,” said Holly.
“Probably his biggest gift was how he related to people,” she added, noting that when he met someone “they became instant friends.” She hopes people remember “his laugh, for sure, and just his big heart. He valued people, he touched a lot of lives and made a strong connection with people.”
Hudson’s funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Home in Cedar Falls and an hour before the service at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.