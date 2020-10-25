Former Cedar Falls principal writes second book of baseball-themed reflections

In the midst of a challenging year for many people, Welter decided it was time for another book. He said it emphasizes that “our world has been hit with a curve ball” in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Who knows what the next curve ball will be,” he said. “I thought it was a good opportunity to share some positivity in a world that at times can be very negative.”

The new book has 300 pages and 39 chapters, each dealing “with a challenge or difficulty that I’ve faced,” said Welter. Borrowing from a favorite author, Richard Rohr, he views the reflections like a big transformer receiving dangerous currents that emerge as electrical power providing benefits to its users. The currents are the pain and discouragement people face, but they turn into something positive after going through the transformer.

“The purpose of my book is to provide that encouragement,” said Welter. “If each of us could be an encourager in someone else’s life, just imagine what a difference that could make.”

Along with the encouragement, each chapter offers a spiritual insight and steps to consider for the reader.

Learn more about the book at Welter’s website reflectionsfromthehometeam.com, where an autographed and personalized copy can be ordered. It is also available at Barnes & Noble in Waterloo and TJ’s Christian Book Store in Cedar Falls as well as through various online outlets.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.