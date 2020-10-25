Former Cedar Falls principal writes second book of baseball-themed reflections

CEDAR FALLS — Baseball is an important part of Dave Welter’s life.
The sport has been tied inextricably to the educator’s career.
He retired in 2016 as Holmes Junior High principal, but spent the first 17 of his 37 years with Cedar Falls Community Schools as head varsity coach for the high school’s baseball team. Before that, he coached at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City and Iowa State University in Ames.
Along the way, Welter also served as a Major League Baseball scout — initially for the Cincinnati Reds and, since 1989, with the Atlanta Braves.
Now he’s using the game to help people reflect on their lives.
His second book “Reflections from the Home Team: Staying Positive when Life Throws You A Curve” was released Oct. 15 by Xulon Press, a Christian self-publishing company that is part of Salem Media Group.
Support Local Journalism
“I guess you could consider it Volume 2,” said Welter. His first book, “Reflections from the Home Team: Go the Distance,” was published by the same company in 2017. Both books emerged from journaling and blogging, which he started after a 2009 throat cancer diagnosis followed by two months of radiation and chemotherapy
“Baseball has taught me many lessons over the years,” he explained. “And, really, most of the chapters in the books there’s some type of baseball analogy.”
In the midst of a challenging year for many people, Welter decided it was time for another book. He said it emphasizes that “our world has been hit with a curve ball” in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Who knows what the next curve ball will be,” he said. “I thought it was a good opportunity to share some positivity in a world that at times can be very negative.”
The new book has 300 pages and 39 chapters, each dealing “with a challenge or difficulty that I’ve faced,” said Welter. Borrowing from a favorite author, Richard Rohr, he views the reflections like a big transformer receiving dangerous currents that emerge as electrical power providing benefits to its users. The currents are the pain and discouragement people face, but they turn into something positive after going through the transformer.
“The purpose of my book is to provide that encouragement,” said Welter. “If each of us could be an encourager in someone else’s life, just imagine what a difference that could make.”
Along with the encouragement, each chapter offers a spiritual insight and steps to consider for the reader.
Learn more about the book at Welter’s website reflectionsfromthehometeam.com, where an autographed and personalized copy can be ordered. It is also available at Barnes & Noble in Waterloo and TJ’s Christian Book Store in Cedar Falls as well as through various online outlets.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.