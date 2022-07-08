Former Cedar Falls church to be torn down, replaced with 'pocket' neighborhood

CEDAR FALLS — A developer is preparing to tear down the old church at the corner of Ninth and Clay streets and replace it with a pocket residential neighborhood.

Developer Brian Wingert confirmed Thursday he recently purchased the 0.59 acre lot at 215 W. Ninth St. for $325,000 and plans to build 12 one-bedroom, detached units, each with their own garages.

In real estate circles, they would make up what are known as “Cottage Courts.”

Hi Yield LLC, the firm of another local developer, Brent Dahlstrom, bought the church that was built more than a 100 years ago, and previously used by the Cedar Falls Mennonite Church.

Most recently, it had been home to Casa Montessori Preschool and one person who lives there. But both have been told they need to vacate the space.

The property falls under the jurisdiction of the newly adopted Downtown Character District Zoning Code and as a result, plans will not be formally reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Wingert said the church will be torn down in August.

Plans to remove Olive Street bridge, expand Pettersen Plaza get green light in Cedar Falls Once the contract is awarded, a city engineer said the project start date could be as early as next month, but that's heavily dependent on weather because of the creek's involvement.

Six units — the first of what will be two phases — will be constructed possibly in the fall, but no later than the spring.

Wingert classified them as “1 1/2 story units.” The main floors will be some 700 square feet with 300 to 400 square feet available up top. And two of them also will have accessory dwelling units above their garages.

Additionally, the project will be completed with “high end finishes.”

The units would be sold for less than $300,000, he said. And a homeowner’s association will be established.

“The goal is density and efficiency,” said Wingert. “Building smaller is really becoming popular, and the walkability to downtown is huge. I wouldn’t do something like this in another part of town.”

“I believe this will be a first of its kind in Cedar Falls and Waterloo,” he added.

Cedar Falls Council wants more discussion on plan for spending HUD federal funding The federal funding has been used for projects in Cedar Falls involving sanitary sewer lining, sidewalks and owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.

Asked about why he felt no one stepped forward to rejuvenate or reuse the church, he said the cost to renovate would not make a project financially feasible, primarily because of the asbestos inside.

As someone who helped bring George’s Local restaurant to life after retrofitting the existing warehouse space at the corner of E. Fourth and Main streets, he said: “I’d be the first one to look into adaptive reuse, but this one would be too big a project.”

That being said, Wingert will work to preserve “valuable” aspects of the old church, whether it be the stain glass windows, or a church bell donated by one of Cedar Falls’ earliest residents Joseph Sartori.