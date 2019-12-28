WATERLOO — The man who led Allen Memorial Hospital during much of the 1980s and '90s has passed away.
Larry Pugh died Dec. 24 at The Comfort House, a hospice facility in Pella. He was 86.
The Montezuma native served as president and chief executive officer of what is now UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from 1984 to 1998. Pugh came to the Cedar Valley from North Canton, Ohio, where he had owned an independent health care consulting firm for a decade. He arrived in Waterloo during the farm crisis, one of the worst economic downturns ever faced by the community, while Allen was in the midst of an $8 million expansion.
In a Courier story two months after starting the job, Pugh acknowledged the difficulty of completing the expansion. Allen had recently announced the layoff of about 50 employees, 30 of whom were nurses.
"This renovation was planned two to three years ago," Pugh said. "At the time I would have recommended it. ... However, at this point in time, all I can do is swallow and say we will pay for it."
A Courier story marking his retirement noted the hospital completed that expansion. "And we've been in some type of project ever since that time," said JoAn Headington, who served as Allen's vice president of clinical services at the time. According to Allen's website, she is currently on the hospital's board of directors.
You have free articles remaining.
Pugh's list of accomplishments in the position included modernizing the hospital's facilities and technology, improving its financial situation, joining Iowa Health System (the former name of UnityPoint Health), establishing physician partnerships, and developing United Medical Park and Guernsey Park retirement community.
After retiring from the position, he and his wife, Virginia, moved out of the Cedar Valley as he planned to work part time for Allen's corporate owner. Pugh, who was a hospital CEO and consultant for 40 years, earned a master's degree in hospital and health administration from the University of Iowa.
According to Courier archives, he started his career as a physical therapist and later held administrative positions at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids and a Flint, Mich., hospital. He was administrator of what was then called Mary Frances Skiff Memorial Hospital in Newton and a hospital in DeKalb, Ill. He also served in health care planning roles for companies in Rochester and Bloomington, Minn.
Pugh and his wife, who died two years ago, have fours sons and a daughter. He moved to Pella two years ago.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Second Reformed Church in Pella.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.