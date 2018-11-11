WATERLOO — Today is the centennial of the armistice that ended hostilities between the Allies and Germany in World War I. As the parties sat down to sign official papers in Compiègne, France, on Nov. 11, 1918, another conflict would keep 15,000 American troops fighting for another two years — in Russia.
Many Americans are unaware — and likely surprised to learn — the U.S. Army sent three regiments of American Expeditionary Forces into Russia in 1918. These doughboys battled alongside anti-Communists against the Red Army, including Bolsheviks and Cossacks.
SFC John Wallace Robinson of Osage was one of those American soldiers.
“He never said a word about it,” says his grandson Jerry Robinson of Mount Auburn. “He was a good guy, a mechanic. Maybe we were too young to listen. I was 11 when he passed away in 1960.”
The elder Robinson moved to Waterloo after his military discharge and worked for Deere and Co.
The family discovered their grandfather’s military history when relatives wanted to get rid of a smelly trunk discovered in the attic of their uncle’s house. When Jerry and his brother Ron of Alta Vista looked inside, they found their grandfather’s military history in the form of uniforms and papers, as well as a record of his service in Vladivostok, Siberia.
“I didn’t know he was ever in Russia. I just knew he’d served in WWI and was in the Philippines. It was interesting to read through his papers, including a Thanksgiving menu,” says Jerry Robinson.
“We decided to donate what we could to the Grout Museum. Other people don’t care about your stuff or your past, and my children are the same way. Why hold onto the trunk for another 100 years until someone decides to throw it all way?”
The Robinson military memorabilia will be displayed beginning Monday at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in the Grout Museum District. The family donated the items, says Nicholas Erickson, artifacts registrar.
“We get at least one call a week from people who want to donate military items. These things are extremely important to families, but we have so much that we limit what we accept to items we don’t already have in our collection,” says Erickson. “The Robinson family had things we didn’t have, and it was all in extremely good condition.”
The donation includes a 1912 tunic, a 1904 overcoat and a 1907 winter service cap. Clipped threads and faint outlines of badges and chevrons, long since removed and missing, are visible on both the tunic and overcoat. Robinson kept official and personal papers, including his advancement in rank, photographs and a logbook that listed repairs to military vehicles under his care.
Robinson enlisted in the Army before the outbreak of World War I and was stationed at Fort William McKinley in the Philippines, assigned to Company D, 53rd Telegraph Battalion, Signal Corps.
Robinson’s 88-man Company D was assigned to the AEFS and sent to Vladivostok. The Signal Corps contingent was responsible for communications for the entire expedition, which included installing a telegraph line over 1,500 miles of the Russian interior. A photographic unit shot more than 1,200 still images and more than 12,000 feet of film.
The experienced mechanic rose in rank and soon was chief mechanic for the company’s entire fleet of vehicles, including 17 Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sidecars, two Ford one-ton trucks and a Dodge touring car, says Ericson.
Ron, who was 13 when his grandfather died, was surprised to learn the elder Robinson looked after 17 Harleys. "You wouldn't think about having something like that in Siberia," he says.
The U.S. and Allied forces intervened in Russia’s civil war between the White and Red armies after Czar Nicholas II abdicated and was executed. The Allies’ goals included preventing weapons and supplies intended for the Czar’s army from falling into Bolshevik hands, according to historians, and rescuing thousands of Czechoslovak Legion soldiers trapped in Russia.
The fighting was brutal and bloody in the face of harsh conditions and atrocities committed against civilians and soldiers.
John Wallace Robinson was honorably discharged in 1919 and left Siberia to return to the States. The AEFS left Vladivostok in April 1920 after suffering about 1,000 casualties, including 500 deaths. Those men were buried in cemeteries across Russia, according to Ericson, and the U.S. government spent the next 20 years negotiating with the Soviet government for their return.
Sandy Borwig of Evansdale was just 6 when her grandfather died. “I remember my grandma having his flag on her dresser. He called me ‘sugar plum,’ and I remember thinking who was going to call me ‘sugar plum’ now? Nobody ever talked about his service. I know when I see the display, I’ll be just as surprised as anybody,” she says.
Military service is a hallmark of the Robinson family. Jerry served aboard the USS Midway during the Vietnam War, and Ron retired from the military after 36 years. His service includes four years in the U.S. Navy, 16 years in the National Guard and the remainder on active duty in the Army as a helicopter mechanic on Apaches and Cobras at an Arizona training facility. Their father, John Keith Robinson, fought during World War II, and Sandy’s son currently serves in the military.
“It’s just something we do, serving our country. I imagine it was the same way for granddad, too. We’ll never know what he did over there, but it’s fascinating to think about him being in Siberia and what that experience was like,” adds Jerry.
