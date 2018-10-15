CEDAR FALLS – People can let us down. They disappoint us, wrong us, hurt our feelings and make us feel unhappy and less secure in ourselves. Our tendency may be to ignore the pain, or nurse it along by thinking of ways to get even or seek revenge.
Perhaps what we should be figuring out is how to forgive.
“Forgiveness is a gateway to hope, but the act of forgiveness can be painful, and it can take time,” says Len Froyen, emeritus professor of educational psychology at the University of Northern Iowa. He has co-authored a new book, “Gateway to Forgiveness and Beyond” with Radhi Al-Mabuk, UNI professor of education.
Froyen is the author of “Gratitude: Affirming One Another Through Stories.” He became interested in forgiveness through his advanced study in counseling psychology and his work with students. He reached out to Al-Mabuck after hearing the professor discuss the topic.
Al-Mabuck has researched educational and therapeutic applications of forgiveness for more than 30 years and has presented on the topic nationally and internationally. He was featured on a CBS-TV program about forgiveness.
The book is “essentially about growth,” the authors write. “It is growth toward the person you can and would like to be.”
That effort begins with a “missionary attitude and a visionary spirit. Missionary in the sense of being sent out to be of service … to yourself because you cannot be for others what you cannot be for yourself,” and “visionary … in being able to imagine your possibilities and envision a future where you are liberated from conditions in your life and ill-chosen behaviors that currently diminish you and the quality of your life.”
Forgiveness and reconciliation are two conditions that can move a person forward on their journey toward personal growth, Froyen explains. Forgiveness is a gift we give ourselves, he says, without condoning the injury.
“It’s a question of what it means to be human and humane and what forgiveness really means. We all want to be happy. We want to feel good about who we are and to be able to write and tell a good story with our lives, to make a difference and to live our lives in such a way that contributes to good relationships,” he explains.
The book explores gateways leading to forgiveness: awareness of the injury; experiencing the pain; dealing with the pain; making the decision to forgive; and forgiveness tools.
The introspective book also describe roadblocks that create barriers to forgiveness, beginning with the assumption that “forgiving is unnatural in the sense that we are not automatically inclined to forego our right to punish the person who injured us. …” but “It is indeed within the human capacity to forgive.”
Other roadblocks include negative feelings, such as anger, resentment and rage and misconceptions about forgiveness and pride.
Readers are drawn out through guidance, suggestions and stories meant to encourage honesty with one’s self, thoughtful self-discovery and a true reckoning on whether or not forgiveness and reconciliation is possible, or in some instances, even advisable.
The book’s final chapter is devoted to enduring virtues such as justice, courage and wisdom and the importance of relationships, including love and friendship.
“Gateway to Forgiveness and Beyond” is available at UNI Bookstore in Cedar Falls, and online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
