CEDAR FALLS — Friends of Hartman Reserve will host a forest bathing workshop with Dr. Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller from 10 a.m. to noon April 20 at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center.
Bartlett Hackenmiller will engage participants in the ancient healing path of Shinrin-yoku, or Japanese forest bathing.
A gentle, mindful walk aims to help participants to use their senses and enhance their well-being in the outdoor environment of Hartman Reserve.
The workshop is limited to 20 participants.
Bartlett Hackenmiller is the author of an award-winning children’s book about autism called “A Friend Like John, Understanding Autism,” and speaks nationally and internationally on the subject of autism, integrative medicine, and nature therapy.
Her book “The Outdoor Adventurer’s Guide to Forest Bathing” by Falcon Guides is slated for release in July.
Participants should wear clothing and shoes appropriate for the weather and may want to bring a water bottle.
Cost for the workshop is $20. Register at www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the Events link. Call 277-2187 with any questions.
