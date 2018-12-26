WATERLOO -- Rain of an inch or more is expected to fall over much of central and Northeast Iowa this afternoon and evening, and a winter thunderstorm may hit the area Thursday, while far northeastern Iowa could see 1 to 2 inches of snow.
Snowfall is only likely in northern Iowa areas, according to the National Weather Service bureau in La Crosse, Wis.
Decorah and Charles City are forecast for between 1 and 2 inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday, while Oelwein and points south will see less than an inch of snow.
That snow will all transition to rain Thursday as the temperatures rise, according to the NWS.
A hazardous weather outlook for snow and mixed precipitation has been issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties in northeast Iowa, according to the NWS La Crosse bureau.
The snow will result in slick roads while it lasts. When rain takes over, up to an inch and a quarter of rain could fall over those counties, resulting in some minor river and stream flooding. Isolated and scattered thunderstorms are also expected Thursday afternoon.
Further south, a hazardous weather outlook for rain and thunderstorms has been issued for portions of central and northeast Iowa, including the northeast Iowa counties of Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin and Tama, according to the National Weather Service bureau in Des Moines.
A strong storm system moves through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing more than an inch of rain to some areas, according to the NWS. In Waterloo, between three-quarters of an inch and an inch is expected, with little to no snow in the forecast.
That water hitting frozen ground can mean standing water and "possible isolated river flooding," according to the NWS.
A few thunderstorms were possible for late Thursday afternoon and evening, with "cold and blustery conditions" resulting in some of the rain changing to freezing rain or even light snow north of Interstate 80.
