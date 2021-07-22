Forage to fork: Artist/baker forages for recipe ingredients at Hartman Reserve Nature Center

CEDAR FALLS – Maddie Sinnott isn’t interested in living off the land, but the berries, edible flowers, herbs, greens and fungi she’s been foraging this summer at Hartman Reserve Nature Center are feeding her passion for baking and photography.
“I’m a science teacher, and I thought it would be challenging and fun to forage for ingredients that I could use in baking. Photography is a way to document that, as well as getting more experience in nature photography. I thought it was a really cool idea to combine them in this residency,” said Sinnott, 28, a science teacher at Hudson High School.
Sinnott has done considerable research on forest-to-table foraging and numerous native plants available at Hartman. “There are a lot of plants that are edible – the leaves, roots, tubers, flowers. You have to know what you’re looking for, how to recognize what is edible and what isn’t. Garlic mustard is a very invasive species but it is edible, and I can imagine using it to make pesto. Clover flowers are edible and can be incorporated into baked goods,” she explained.
“It’s fun to get creative with elements in a recipe, what I can substitute – ‘what if I used this ingredient instead of that, or did this instead of that.’ You think about the chemistry involved, especially in baking.”
For the past 11 years, Hartman Reserve Nature Center has offered artists this brush with nature through their artist-in-residence program. The program gives individuals the opportunity to pursue a range of artistic disciplines while being surrounded by the reserve’s landscape and wildlife. Previous recipients have included a fiber and dye artist, musicians, a composer, sculptor and painters. It is open to professional and amateur artists.
“Nature inspires art, and the residency gives an artist the opportunity to create something that has been inspired by nature and their experience at Hartman,” said Connie Svoboda, development coordinator. “Maddie’s proposal intrigued the committee because of her interest in learning more about science through foraging, baking and photography.”
Selected artists receive a cash award, along with the opportunity to present programs, shows or performances at Hartman Reserve, the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls, and the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Sinnott, originally from Muscatine, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in biology education and a minor in chemistry teaching. She has taught earth science, physical science, chemistry, physics, environmental science, anatomy and physiology, as well as STEM exploratory classes.
Sinnott’s forage-to-fork recipes have included making bread incorporating berries she gathered in the woods — a huge hit with Hartman staff — teaching children to make snacks and sweet rolls using native foraged ingredients, and “catching wild yeast” for a sourdough starter.
“Yeast is a microscopic organism that floats in the air. All I do is mix together flour and water in a container to start the culture,” she said. She covers it with a light cloth and lets it sit at room temperature where yeast finds its way into the mixture and begins to grow and divide. Each day she feeds the mixture more flour and water, building the mixture that ferments and becomes frothy as the yeast grows.
Over time, the mixture begins to develop a strong “bready” aroma and forms a watery substance on top that is stirred into the starter. At some point, she may refrigerate the yeast to slow the process. Eventually Sinnott will use the starter to make sourdough bread.
Throughout her activities, she documents the process and results with photography. She also hikes in the forest, taking photos of flora and fauna using various techniques and camera lenses to create art for her displays at the Hearst Center and Waterloo Center for the Arts.
“I like to study the photos and see what I’ve captured and see what it inspires me to make – like pretzel roll-ups to mimic the look of the mushrooms I photographed. I’ve taken some gorgeous photos of deer, and I can see following the shape of the antlers to braid challah bread.”