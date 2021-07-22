Forage to fork: Artist/baker forages for recipe ingredients at Hartman Reserve Nature Center

CEDAR FALLS – Maddie Sinnott isn’t interested in living off the land, but the berries, edible flowers, herbs, greens and fungi she’s been foraging this summer at Hartman Reserve Nature Center are feeding her passion for baking and photography.

“I’m a science teacher, and I thought it would be challenging and fun to forage for ingredients that I could use in baking. Photography is a way to document that, as well as getting more experience in nature photography. I thought it was a really cool idea to combine them in this residency,” said Sinnott, 28, a science teacher at Hudson High School.

Sinnott has done considerable research on forest-to-table foraging and numerous native plants available at Hartman. “There are a lot of plants that are edible – the leaves, roots, tubers, flowers. You have to know what you’re looking for, how to recognize what is edible and what isn’t. Garlic mustard is a very invasive species but it is edible, and I can imagine using it to make pesto. Clover flowers are edible and can be incorporated into baked goods,” she explained.

“It’s fun to get creative with elements in a recipe, what I can substitute – ‘what if I used this ingredient instead of that, or did this instead of that.’ You think about the chemistry involved, especially in baking.”