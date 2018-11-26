WAVERLY — Parkinson’s disease forced Cliff Brockman into early retirement from teaching journalism courses at Wartburg College.
And he knows that’s just the beginning of the nervous-system disorder, which affects movement, causing tremors, stiffness and balance issues.
“One of the things to know is it progressively gets worse — there’s no way to cure it, no plateau,” Brockman said. “But they say exercise slows it down.”
So Brockman bought a stationary bicycle, which he rides every day. And he finds additional exercise — specific to those dealing with symptoms of Parkinson’s — from a former student of his, Marissa Buresh.
Buresh, a personal trainer, along with her mother, Kerri Buresh, a group exercise instructor, became certified in an Ohio State University program called Delay the Disease, an exercise class tailored to helping people with Parkinson’s disease hang onto movements the disease steals from them.
The mother-daughter pair began teaching a Delay the Disease class to around a dozen people, most with Parkinson’s disease, at The W in Waverly in March.
“It’s really an individualized class, because it has to be,” Kerri Buresh said. “Exercise is the one thing, statistically, where they say you can delay the disease.”
The class meets for 50 minutes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, using several areas of The W, including the indoor track, fitness rooms and even the climbing wall.
“That’s really the goal, is to keep everyone moving,” Marissa Buresh said.
On Monday morning, six people braved the cold and ice to exercise. Most have Parkinson’s, but everyone is in different stages of symptoms, so the Bureshes divide the group and keep things going slow and steady.
“This isn’t a fast class,” Kerri Buresh said. “It’s about doing it comfortably and doing it to their range of motion. Everyone’s strength is different.”
Richard Siech, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s five years ago, can’t walk as fast or stretch as high as the others. But his voice booms loudest when it comes time for counting or spelling exercises, mixed in with the physical workouts. And he affectionately calls Kerri Buresh his “drill sergeant.”
“I don’t feel I’m going to get better, but I’m starting to stay where I am now,” Siech said.
Deloris Laube of Waverly, who said she’s had Parkinson’s for “10 years at least,” said she regained the ability to make a fist — an important skill to regain, since the ability to grip means the ability to eat and write. And she’s also learned tips and tricks from the class, including counting while she walks.
“It helps to count a cadence, to have a rhythm,” she said. “It keeps me from shuffling.”
Walt Beck, 83, is one of the participants without Parkinson’s. He was diagnosed with essential tremors several years ago, and lost the ability to grip with his dominant hand. The class helped him find a workaround, allowing him the ability to eat and use tools again.
“I’ve discovered, if I tense all the muscles in my wrist, I can do it,” he said. “I think it’s helped a great deal.”
For Brockman, the exercises have helped him most with balance issues, he said. His wife, Cindy, said it’s been more than the physical that’s been helped.
“I’ve noticed an increase in his confidence,” she said, picking him up after class Monday. “Mentally, I think it’s so supportive to have him be around other people in this condition.”
People interested in learning more about the Delay the Disease class can call La Toshia Burrell, assistant director of group fitness and personal training at The W, at 352-8715.
