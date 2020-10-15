 Skip to main content
Football: Prep, College scoreboard
FOOTBALL

Football: Prep, College scoreboard

Clip art football

Football

Prep

Class 1A playoffs

Thursday’s result

Durant 55, Louisa-Muscatine 21

College

SOUTH

Arkansas State 59, Georgia Southern 52

