'Fool's Folly' fashion show set for St. Vincent de Paul

Sadie Jamason, Lily Mayer and Laura Klein enjoy mid-century fashions while planning St. Vincentt de Paul's first annual Fool's Folly Fashion Show.
WATERLOO -- St. Vincent de Paul of Waterloo will present a "Fool's Folly" fashion show spring fundraiser on April 1. The event takes place at Slumberland Furniture Store showroom, 6607 University Ave., in Cedar Falls.
Doors open 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, available online at Eventbrite or at the door.
The show will examine fashion trends through history, explored through news events, celebrities, scientific discoveries and inventions that may have influenced fashion.
Prom Closet marks 10th anniversary
prom closet 13.jpeg
Teens can shop for $20 prom dresses at the Junior League's pop-up Prom Closet in Crossroads Center. The JL project is aimed at giving all teens a chance to attend prom by offering affordable dresses and accessories. It continues to grow in community support and the number of teenage shoppers after 10 years.
prom closet 1.jpg
Junior League volunteers stock shelves with shoes at the Prom Closet.
prom closet 2.jpg
Gently used formal wear is donated by the community, but shoppers also will find some new dresses donated by department stores and bridal shops and stores going out of business.
prom closet 5.jpg
Prom dresses cost $20 each and range in sizes from 0 to 26.
prom closet 6.jpg
Junior Leauge volunteers hang prom dresses on racks at a storefront on the upper level of Crossroads Center. The shopping mall donates the space for the annual two-day pop-up store.
prom closet 10.jpg
With racks and shelves filled, volunteers at the Prom Closet gather for words of appreciation for their work.
prom closet 12.jpg
Junior League members who are volunteering at the Prom Closet. The JL project is aimed at giving all teens a chance to attend prom by offering affordable dresses and accessories. It continues to grow in community support and the number of teenage shoppers after 10 years.
The event is hosted by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Waterloo; Waterloo West, Waterloo East and Columbus high school students and community volunteers.
