'Fool's Folly' fashion show set for St. Vincent de Paul
'Fool's Folly' fashion show set for St. Vincent de Paul

Sadie Jamason, Lily Mayer and Laura Klein enjoy mid-century fashions while planning St. Vincentt de Paul's first annual Fool's Folly Fashion Show.

WATERLOO -- St. Vincent de Paul of Waterloo will present a "Fool's Folly" fashion show spring fundraiser on April 1. The event takes place at Slumberland Furniture Store showroom, 6607 University Ave., in Cedar Falls.

Doors open 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, available online at Eventbrite or at the door.

The show will examine fashion trends through history, explored through news events, celebrities, scientific discoveries and inventions that may have influenced fashion.

The event is hosted by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Waterloo; Waterloo West, Waterloo East and Columbus high school students and community volunteers.

