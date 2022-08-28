Food trucks to roll into Waterloo's RiverLoop Plaza for second annual festival

WATERLOO — At least 16 food trucks from throughout the region will be lined up for customers at the second annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 8 p.m. at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, located at Park Avenue and Jefferson Street, as well as along Jefferson Street. The event is presented by Main Street Waterloo and Community Bank & Trust. It will take place rain or shine.

“We are expanding our footprint this year,” said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo executive director. Food trucks will be parked along a portion of Jefferson Street near the RiverLoop that will be closed to traffic.

“We had 7,000 show up for the first festival last year, more than we anticipated. We’re expecting at least that many people to attend this year, maybe more. Food trucks are very popular, and people love going to festivals where they can enjoy a lot of different foods,” she said.

“The community asked for events like this, and they came out to support it. We were blown away by the feedback from attendees and participants and are excited to bring this amazing foodie experience back for year two,” said Amy Miller, festival chairperson.

In addition to eating, festivalgoers can enjoy DJ entertainment from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and watch three football games being televised on a bank of TVs set up at the festival.

“We know there are football games on Saturday, and last year we noticed some people leaving early so they could go home and watch their game. We wanted to find a way to encourage them to stay at the festival, so we partnered with Mediacom to have the TVs,” Rucker explained.

Family-friendly activities will take place in the Family Fun Area, presented by Community United Child Care. There will be a whipped cream pie contest, an inflatable slide, decorating aprons, making macaroni necklaces, a selfie-station, kids’ cars and more. Capri College will be face painting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to road construction in downtown Waterloo, the Foodie Fun Run has been cancelled. Rucker expects it to be back for the 2023 Food Truck Festival.

Vendors will compete for awards, certificates, trophies and prizes. Each vendor will offer one of its menu items in sample size. The public can purchase the samples for $5 and vote for foodie favorite and flavorsome winners. Secret judges will score the menu items as well, and the Yummo Award will be given to the vendor with the highest score. An additional award will be selected by the committee.

The Downtown Urban Farmers Market will move to a different location near the RiverLoop Plaza for Saturday’s weekly market.

Admission to the Food Truck Festival is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. VIP tickets are available for $50 and include admission to the festival, “fast food” lines to shorten wait times and samples from each of the food vendors. There will also be access to a shade tent, tables and chairs, additional food and beverage samples and TVs for viewing football games.

General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased online at www.mainstreetwaterloo.org, and at the Main Street Waterloo office at 212 E. Fourth St.