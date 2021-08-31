Food Truck Festival planned Saturday at RiverLoop Expo Plaza in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Foodies are expected to line up for the inaugural Food Truck Festival on Saturday at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.
Gates open at 11 a.m. and the event continues until 8 p.m. About 15 food trucks from throughout the region are expected to participate. The event is presented by Main Street Waterloo and JSA Development. It will take place rain or shine.
“We are beyond excited,” said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo director. “We’ve been talking about doing something like this for a couple of years. We wanted to come up with an open-air event that would celebrate ‘eat local’ and involve local businesses in the festival.”
Festival organizers Amy Miller and Kelsey Delp said, “The community has been asking for an event like this, and we are excited to be able to provide a unique and stellar experience for those foodies out there.”
The mobile food industry was impacted by the pandemic and Main Street Waterloo decided a festival like this is one way to help support these small businesses, as well as draw visitors to downtown Waterloo.
“Our goal is to facilitate food tourism and create even more vibrancy for our great downtown,” Rucker said. “We’ve put together a whole day to eat ton of food and have some fun,” she said.
A Foodie 5K begins at 10:30 a.m., sponsored by T-Mobile. The fun run, jog or walk is for people of all abilities and ages. Stroller participants can participate, but no pets, bicycles, roller blades or scooters will be allowed. Rockets Bakery, Lincoln Perk and Doughy Joey’s are partnering on the run.
Family-friendly activities, sponsored by MercyOne and Waterloo Center for the Arts, will include make-and-take apron decorating coloring, bubbles, doughnut toss, foodie scavenger hunt and face painting by Capri College.
Live music will begin at 11 a.m. and includes The Ice Breakers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Heatbox aka The One Man Entertainment System, a Minneapolis beatboxing loop artist, from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be a hot dog eating contest at 1 p.m. with prizes awarded for contestants 16 and older. A bags tournament, a fundraiser for Waterloo Fire Fighters IAFF Local 66, will begin at 2 p.m. The union is raising money for the Cedar Valley Hospice in the name of firefighter Justin Junk.
Cost to register for the tournament is $30 for teams of two. Registration includes a general admission ticket and beer ticket for each team member. Online registration will be open until Thursday at 5 p.m. Day-of registration and player check-in is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Downtown Urban Farmers Market will move to a different location near the RiverLoop Plaza for Saturday’s weekly market.
Admission to the Food Truck Festival is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older.
Vendors also will offer $2 samples of a menu item they are entering into competition. Festivalgoers can vote on such categories as people’s choice, most flavorful and guilty pleasure treat.
VIP tickets are available for $50 and include admission to the festival, “fast food” lines to shorten wait times and samples from each of the food vendors. There will also be access to a shade tent, tables and chairs and additional food and beverage samples.
General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased online at www.mainstreetwaterloo.org, and at the Main Street Waterloo office at 212 E. Fourth St.
Volunteers are needed for the event and will receive a T-shirt and general admission to the event. To volunteer, go to https://mainstreetwaterloo3.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=46869