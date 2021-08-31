Food Truck Festival planned Saturday at RiverLoop Expo Plaza in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Foodies are expected to line up for the inaugural Food Truck Festival on Saturday at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and the event continues until 8 p.m. About 15 food trucks from throughout the region are expected to participate. The event is presented by Main Street Waterloo and JSA Development. It will take place rain or shine.

“We are beyond excited,” said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo director. “We’ve been talking about doing something like this for a couple of years. We wanted to come up with an open-air event that would celebrate ‘eat local’ and involve local businesses in the festival.”

Festival organizers Amy Miller and Kelsey Delp said, “The community has been asking for an event like this, and we are excited to be able to provide a unique and stellar experience for those foodies out there.”

The mobile food industry was impacted by the pandemic and Main Street Waterloo decided a festival like this is one way to help support these small businesses, as well as draw visitors to downtown Waterloo.

“Our goal is to facilitate food tourism and create even more vibrancy for our great downtown,” Rucker said. “We’ve put together a whole day to eat ton of food and have some fun,” she said.