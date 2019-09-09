CRESCO – The Northeast Iowa Food Packaging Event will be held during the Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest on Sept. 22 in the Crestwood High School Gym from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The purpose is to bring people of Northeast Iowa together to continue Dr. Norman Borlaug’s legacy of feeding the hungry. The event committee seeks public participation to raise $37,500 and to package 150,000 meals with The Outreach Program during the Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest and Inspire Day to address food insecurities locally, regionally, and globally.
Local groups provide assistance, such as the Food Bank of Cresco and Riceville, the Mobile Food Pantry, the Backpack Program and the Summer Free Breakfast & Lunch Program through Howard-Winn Schools. But more help is needed.
The event will have people packaging two different meals — rice and beans as well as cinnamon apple oatmeal. About 50,000 meals will be distributed in Northeast Iowa; 50,000 meals will be distributed to domestic natural disaster areas in the United States; and 50,000 meals will be distributed to extreme poverty regions of Tanzania.
To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/northeast-ia-meal-packaging-event-tickets-70006231523, or contact Kari Waterbeck, jeromekari@msn.com, (515) 290-8307, or go to https://give.classy.org/NEIowaregistration
