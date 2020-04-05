Food banks on front lines

WATERLOO — Coronavirus restrictions and related business closures have meant lots of new faces at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank — and that’s OK, said executive director Barb Prather.
“People ... have contacted us and said, ‘You know what? I never thought I’d be in this situation, but I am,’” Prather said Friday in a Facebook Live video posted to the food bank’s website. “And I said, ‘That’s what the food bank is here for.’”
Nonprofit organizations like the food bank and the Salvation Army, used to feeding a steady stream of people, now find demand booming with businesses shuttered and jobless workers learning unemployment benefits don’t stretch as far as a paycheck.
“What I think COVID-19 has really done has heightened the awareness of what food insecurity is, and what it’s like to not have access to an adequate supply of food,” Prather said.
The good news? The food bank and Salvation Army have made services easier to access — and implemented social distancing.
Those picking up food boxes at the food bank’s Waterloo location and mobile pantries around Northeast Iowa don’t have to leave their cars, said Alisha Rulapaugh, director of community engagement.
“You meet with a person who stays 6 feet away from your car, you answer three or four questions, then we have volunteers and staff who will put the groceries into your car — and then you’re done and drive off,” Rulapaugh said.
For times and days of operation, head to northeastiowafoodbank.org or call (319) 235-0507, or call 2-1-1 to find your nearest food pantry.
“If you have an emergency need that you never thought that you would have, if you have an ongoing need that you never thought you would, please reach out to the food bank,” Prather said.
Volunteers are asked to sign up online to fill a much-needed shift, and those willing to donate were asked to head to emptybowls.live/auction to participate in the food bank’s virtual Empty Bowls fundraiser.
The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, meanwhile, had added an extra day to its to-go lunch schedule: Meals are now Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of the building on Logan Avenue.
Capt. Martin Thies said 132 meals were provided Tuesday, compared with an average of 70 meals per day the week before.
“There is an increasing need in the Cedar Valley for food that we provide,” Thies said in a release Friday. “The vulnerable members of our community are especially at-risk during this pandemic.”
The Salvation Army also needs volunteers, who were asked to contact volunteer coordinator Reg Nelson at reg.nelson@usc.salvationarmy.org or (319) 235-9358, ext. 103.
Though services at its administration building were suspended except for the to-go meal program, assistance was still being provided over the phone and online at sawaterloo.org.
“We will continue to provide as many of our services and programs that we can, while still taking the necessary health precautions,” Thies said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.