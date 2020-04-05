Food banks on front lines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Coronavirus restrictions and related business closures have meant lots of new faces at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank — and that’s OK, said executive director Barb Prather.

“People ... have contacted us and said, ‘You know what? I never thought I’d be in this situation, but I am,’” Prather said Friday in a Facebook Live video posted to the food bank’s website. “And I said, ‘That’s what the food bank is here for.’”

Nonprofit organizations like the food bank and the Salvation Army, used to feeding a steady stream of people, now find demand booming with businesses shuttered and jobless workers learning unemployment benefits don’t stretch as far as a paycheck.

“What I think COVID-19 has really done has heightened the awareness of what food insecurity is, and what it’s like to not have access to an adequate supply of food,” Prather said.

The good news? The food bank and Salvation Army have made services easier to access — and implemented social distancing.

Those picking up food boxes at the food bank’s Waterloo location and mobile pantries around Northeast Iowa don’t have to leave their cars, said Alisha Rulapaugh, director of community engagement.