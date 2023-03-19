CEDAR FALLS — An annual event to spread awareness about hunger in Northeast Iowa is returning to the Cedar Valley.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is hosting its Empty Bowls fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Since it started in 2006, the focus of the night has been to symbolize food insecurity in the community, NEIFB Executive Director Barb Prather said.

“The meal is simple – bread and soup,” she said, noting there is a dessert as well. “But it’s about the community coming together to learn about the food bank and pause and reflect that food insecurity is an issue in our community.”

She said there are about 31,000 food insecure people in the food bank’s 16-county service area.

Prather expects about 300 people to come to the event. Each person who attends will receive a handmade bowl created by at the Hearst Center for the Arts and Hoover Middle School in Waterloo.

A ticket for one person is $30, which gives attendees the ability to bid in both a live and silent auction.

They will also receive one raffle ticket.

There will be 93 auction items, and someone has the chance to win a big-screen TV in the raffle. Prather is hoping to raise $30,000. She said every dollar donated equates to four meals — which could result in 120,000 meals.

To purchase tickets go online to go.neifb.org/emptybowls.

