Food bank to answer questions on Facebook live

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will hold a Facebook live Q&A at 1 p.m. Friday to talk about the state of their operations amidst a growing number of new developments and the impact of COVID-19 on their work.

Among those developments are:

• Cedar Valley Food Pantry is open with a drive though-only model. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, and do not need to schedule their monthly visit. The new hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

• Mobile Food Pantries will continue to operate during their normal schedules, times, and at their normal locations, also utilizing the drive-through model. An additional emergency Mobile Food Pantry will take place at noon Tuesday at the Jordan River Pantry in Charles City.

•BackPack distributions will continue every Friday at Waterloo schools. For more information, call 235-0507.

• Kid’s Café Program is working with Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA to provide meals and snacks to children at the following locations:

-- YMCA, 669 S. Hackett Road, Waterloo

-- Boys & Girls Club, 515 Lime St., Waterloo