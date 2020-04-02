Food bank to answer questions on Facebook live
Food bank to answer questions on Facebook live

WATERLOO -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will hold a Facebook live Q&A at 1 p.m. Friday to talk about the state of their operations amidst a growing number of new developments and the impact of COVID-19 on their work.

Among those developments are:

• Cedar Valley Food Pantry is open with a drive though-only model. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, and do not need to schedule their monthly visit. The new hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

• Mobile Food Pantries will continue to operate during their normal schedules, times, and at their normal locations, also utilizing the drive-through model. An additional emergency Mobile Food Pantry will take place at noon Tuesday at the Jordan River Pantry in Charles City.

•BackPack distributions will continue every Friday at Waterloo schools. For more information, call 235-0507.

• Kid’s Café Program is working with Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA to provide meals and snacks to children at the following locations:

-- YMCA, 669 S. Hackett Road, Waterloo

-- Boys & Girls Club, 515 Lime St., Waterloo

-- Boys & Girls Club, 3574 Lafayette St., Evansdale

-- Boys & Girls Club Teen and Educational Center, 815 E. Fourth St., Waterloo

• Elderly Nutrition Program will continue to provide Emergency Boxes through partnerships with NEI3A and the YMCA. To locate your nearest NEI3A office, (877) 538-0508. For more information, call 233-3531.

• Agencies (non-profits, organizations, community meal sites, etc.) receiving deliveries will be required to order their food through our the food bank's online ordering system.

•The on-site agency shopping center is closed to walk-in agencies until further notice. All pick up orders are by appointment only.

During this time, the Food Bank is relying on donations made to its COVID-19 Emergency Fund. In addition to financial support, the food bank will continue to rely on their partnership with major food manufacturers and retailers to help keep the warehouse stocked.

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

