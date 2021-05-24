Food bank seeking summer volunteers

WATERLOO — As the Northeast Iowa Food Bank monitors developments of the needs surrounding summer hunger, it is calling on the public to join in the fight against hunger in their communities. A wide variety of opportunities exist, from serving in their Cedar Valley Food Pantry to participating on a delivery route for their Summer Feeding Program as well as serving in other volunteer capacities.

As schools close for the summer, businesses have closed, and the economy is slow in making improvements, 1 in 11 people face hunger in our service area and 1 in 8 children.

“Food is a basic need, and people cannot go without it. The food bank is committed to providing support services to those in Northeast Iowa who are affected by food insecurity,” said Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Volunteers play a vital role at the food fank to accomplish our mission and serve our neighbors in need. Especially this summer, we are in need of caring, compassionate volunteers who want to help make a difference in their community.”

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank offers eight programs throughout Northeast Iowa. Programs such as Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, BackPack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding and a Community Garden.