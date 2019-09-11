WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will host the 2019 fall edition of the Cedar Valley Sack Lunch Delivery on Sept. 26-27 as part of Hunger Action Month.
Sack lunches, prepared by Food Bank staff and volunteers, will be delivered to participating Cedar Valley organizations and businesses between 9 and 11:30 a.m. both days, and also Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.
For only $8 per lunch, Cedar Valley organizations, groups, clubs and businesses can support the Northeast Iowa Food Bank by purchasing these lunches. The lunches include, a pulled pork sandwiches, pasta salad, chips, water, fruit, and a snack pack pudding cup and will be delivered to places across the Cedar Valley. For every lunch sold during the Sack Lunch Delivery, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank can help provide up to 32 meals to those who are hungry in Northeast Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Orders can be placed online at https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/sacklunch/ by Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. A minimum of eight lunches per location for delivery is requested, with a central contact person. Orders under eight can be picked up at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Sponsors are Sam’s Club, Walmart, Tyson, Aspro, Veridian, Huff Contracting, Lincoln Savings Bank, Black Hawk Sprinklers, Green State bank, and John Deere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.