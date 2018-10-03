WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has announced its Kid’s Cafe program will continue another year of partnering with the Child and Adult Food Program and other funding partners, and will take place at 16 different Cedar Valley locations. The Kids Cafe program is an after-school meal program that provides a meal or snack for children as well as a safe place for them to go after school.
After-school programs like Kid’s Cafe are extremely beneficial to students: More than 40 percent of participants improve reading and math grades, and kids who are in after-school activities are less likely to be involved in criminal activity when they are older.
In the 2017/2018 school year, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Kid’s Café program served a total of 46,159 meals to 223 kids on average, each day after school.
“The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is proud to partner with the many different organizations in the Cedar Valley and is grateful to our funding partners for enabling us to carry out this project, said Barbara Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, in a press release. “Since 2000, this program has provided much needed food to kids throughout the Cedar Valley and we are proud to again provide it to the community.”
The Kid’s Café meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Child care participants who are members of FIP or Food Assistance households or who are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Adult care participants who are members of food assistance households or who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits (where eligible). Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled children/adults in the following child/adult care center(s):
YWCA partner locations:
- Center, non-school days, snack & lunch
- Becker Elementary, dinner
- Orange Elementary, dinner
- Lowell Elementary, dinner
- Irving Elementary, dinner
- Poyner Elementary, Evansdale, dinner
Boys & Girls Club partner locations:
- Boys & Girls Club – Waterloo, snack and dinner
- Cunningham Elementary, snack
- Boys & Girls Club Evansdale, snack
- Sacred Heart, snack and dinner
- Highland Elementary, snack and dinner
- Carver Middle School, snack
- Holmes Junior High, Cedar Falls, snack
- Salvation Army, snack & dinner
- UNI-CUE — Tuesday, Thursday snack
- Young Parents Coming Together, Monday dinner
