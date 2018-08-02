WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Food Bank said it has received a $2,000 grant from The Darden Foundation, the foundation representing Waterloo’s Red Lobster and Longhorn Steakhouse.
The unrestricted grant will allow the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to allocate funds in areas the community needs the most.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 6.25 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Darden Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity in communities across the United States. Their commitment to help is demonstrated through their partnership with Feeding America and their network of 200 food banks across the nation.
