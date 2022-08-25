Food bank receives donation

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Food Bank received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank on Tuesday.

The funds are dedicated toward the food bank's work to provide nutritious food and groceries to nonprofits and people in the area.

The gift is part of the bank's First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their 'Believe in Local' grant campaign.

“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Barb Prather, executive director at Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “This donation helps us to further our mission of providing nutritious food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations and individuals in northeast Iowa."

The food bank was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 400 nominees.