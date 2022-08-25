Food bank receives donation

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Food Bank received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank on Tuesday.
The funds are dedicated toward the food bank's work to provide nutritious food and groceries to nonprofits and people in the area.
The gift is part of the bank's First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their 'Believe in Local' grant campaign.
“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Barb Prather, executive director at Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “This donation helps us to further our mission of providing nutritious food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations and individuals in northeast Iowa."
The food bank was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 400 nominees.
Photos: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Speaks to Bremer County Republicans
Mike Pence 1
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 2
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes a picture with Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman and his family before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 3
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 4
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 5
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets with supporters before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 6
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets with supporters before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 7
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets with supporters before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 8
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence signs an autograph for Brooklyn Hoffman, daughter of Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 9
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence recites the Pledge of Allegiance before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 10
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 11
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
