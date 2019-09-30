WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank was selected to receive a $10,000 Bayer Fund grant, from Bayer representatives located in Northeast Iowa.
Funds from the grant will be used for the acquisition and distribution of produce and other perishable foods through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s on-site food pantry, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
“Bayer is committed to supporting local communities with food and nutrition initiatives, and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has an extremely broad reach and impact in this area.” said Andy Frey, field testing agronomist, Cedar Falls.
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in Food & Nutrition, STEM Education, and Community Development. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7 million through this program over the last five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.