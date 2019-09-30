{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank was selected to receive a $10,000 Bayer Fund grant, from Bayer representatives located in Northeast Iowa.

Funds from the grant will be used for the acquisition and distribution of produce and other perishable foods through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s on-site food pantry, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, in Waterloo.

“Bayer is committed to supporting local communities with food and nutrition initiatives, and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has an extremely broad reach and impact in this area.” said Andy Frey, field testing agronomist, Cedar Falls.

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in Food & Nutrition, STEM Education, and Community Development. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7 million through this program over the last five years.

