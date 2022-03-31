 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food Bank receives $30,000 Iowa Total Care gift

Northeast Iowa Food Bank logo

WATERLOO -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has received a $30,000 donation from Iowa Total Care to fund their operations and programs in their 16-county service area.

NEIFB provides nutritious food and grocery products through nearly 168 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance. Last year, 9.4 million meals were distributed within a 16-county service area.

The donation from Iowa Total Care will be used to fund the Food Bank’s eight programs including Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, Backpack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding, and a Community Garden.

