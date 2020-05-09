Food Bank quells food supply rumors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO --- As a result of record high unemployment and the number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Iowa, the food bank continues to combat rumors about the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s food supply and more specifically, the food supply of the Cedar Valley Food Pantry.

“Despite growing concerns of grocery shortages across the nation, we are confident that our long-term food-sourcing plan will continue to allow us to distribute food through all of our programs and to our partners across northeast Iowa,” said Barb Prather, Northeast Iowa Food Bank executive director.

“Thanks to the generosity of the community, we can acquire food through a variety of local and national partnerships. We have not run out of food, and we don’t anticipate that happening anytime soon.”

Using the onsite Cedar Valley Food Pantry as a benchmark for assessing trends of grocery distribution, the Food Bank said it’s not uncommon for a family or individual take home 100 pounds of groceries.

For Black Hawk county residents, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry is open and available to anyone in need of food as a drive-through service. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, and do not need to schedule their monthly visit. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.For more information, call 235-0507 or go to www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.