Food bank plans family night Thursday for Hunger Action Month

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is holding Family Volunteer Night starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday as part of Hunger Action Month.
During the event, people can can play games, win prizes, and learn how the Food Bank feeds Northeast Iowa. Go online to
neifb.org/HAM to sign up. The food bank is located at 1605 Lafayette St.
The City Council considered seeking a grant to remove a section of unused railroad track through Cedar Falls neighborhoods and the downtown business district.
Jeff Reinitz
Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month is a nationwide awareness campaign designed to inspire people to join the fight against hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States.
Other ways to raise awareness include following the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, or @NEIFB, on social media and sharing its posts about local hunger. People can change their profile pictures to show they support the fight against hunger. The food bank also offers multiple times and opportunities to get involved in feeding northeast Iowa that can be explored at
neifb.org/volunteer.
A look back at Black Hawk Children's Theatre shows
judy and stink fun games
Judy Moody (Maddison Younger) and Stink (Gabriel Vernoy) share a moment of sibling fun and games in the BHCT production opening Friday.
BHCT PHOTO
frozen 3.jpg
Anna (Emily Thedens) looks on at a sleeping Kristoff ( Ryan Marten) and Sven (Addy Breddin)
BHCT PHOTO
night before christmas reindeer .jpg
Santa’s Reindeer in a scene from BHCT's 'Night Before Christmas' are ready for take-off, from top left, Kathryn Malek, Prudence Weber, Cale Clark, Allison Brown, Melanie Elliott, Michael Reel, Abby Chapman and Kelsey Halvorson.
BHCT PHOTO
bhct-best-christmas-1
The Herdman kids — Ralph (Cutter Clark), Imogene (Sophia Frenna), Ollie (Rachel Ely), Gladys (Natalie Lindaman), Claude (Roman Warigi) and Leroy (Layton Ritter) are up to their usual shenanigans in BHCT’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
COURTESY PHOTOS
020617bp-bhct-teribethia-2
A scene from Black Hawk Children's Theater production of Bridge to Teribethia. Photographed Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Waterloo, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020916mp-Boxcar-Children-BHCT-4
Cookie (Jana Garcia) introduces Jessie Alden (Rachel Kuehner) to Big Mike (Anjilo Allen) and the Kid (Abigal Wendland) in The Boxcar Children Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Staff Photographer
bhct Glissandra (left) Pinocchio (Right).JPG
In a scene from Black Hawk Children's Theatre production of 'Pinocchio,' Glissandra the Blue Fairy (Gena Koinzan) encourages Pinocchio (Oliver Treloar).
BHCT PHOTO
bhct Maple (Top) Spruce(Middle) Wallly (Bottom) The 3 wood elves.JPG
In a scene from the Black Hawk Children's Theatre production 'Pinocchio' are wood elves, from top, Maple (Meghan Chagdes), Spruce (Sophia Woods) and Walnut (Kara Oberheu).
BHCT PHOTO
wcp shakespeare in the garden.jpg
A scene from a previous performance of 'Twelfth Night' by Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children's Theatre at Shakespeare in the Garden at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden.
WCP PHOTO
Pensive Hyronomous.JPG
Hyronomous A. Frog (Jericho Grimmett) in his bog in Black Hawk Children's Theatre show, 'Frog Prince of Spamalot,' opening Friday.
BHCT COURTESY PHOTO
Queen Bea Hyronomous and Span Balls.JPG
In a scene from Black Hawk Children's Theatre show, 'Frog Prince of Spamalot,' Queen Bea (Abby Wendland) offers a bowl of Spam balls to Hyronomous A. Frog (Jericho Grimmett).
BHCT COURTESY PHOTO
korczak children bhct photo
Orphaned children, including Symonek (Gabriel Vernoy) and Waif (Ronja Oldre) listen, as Dr. Korczak (Rick Johnson) tells a story tells a story in a scene from the Black Hawk Children's Theatre production, 'Korczak's Children.'
PHOTO COURTESY OF BLACK HAWK CHILDREN'S THEATRE
042116mp-Little-Mermaid-BHCT-2
Ursula (Hannah Smith) makes a trade with Ariel (Lily Gast) as Black Hawk Children’s Theatre practices “The Little Mermaid” in Waterloo.
Doug Hines
102716tsr-bhct-lion-witch-wardrobe-03
Black Hawk Children’s Theatre cast members rehearse for the upcoming production of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” at the Hope Martin Theatre Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, courier Staff Photographer
102716tsr-bhct-lion-witch-wardrobe-01
Black Hawk Children's Theatre cast members rehearse for the upcoming production of "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe" at the Hope Martin Theatre Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
100416tsr-bhct-pippi-longstocking-01.jpg
Black Hawk Children's Theatre cast members rehearse for the upcoming production of ''Pippi Longstockings" at the Hope Martin Theatre Tuesday, October 4, 2016 in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
100416tsr-bhct-pippi-longstocking-05.jpg
Black Hawk Children’s Theatre cast members rehearse for the upcoming production of ‘’Pippi Longstocking” at the Hope Martin Theatre.
TIFFANY RUSHING, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
040915cc-cat-in-the-hat-bhct-03
The Kittens (Erin McRae, Joelle Wessels, and Emma DeGroote) are amused by the Cat's antics in a scene from the Black Hawk Children's Theatre production of The Cat in the Hat.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
021015cc-bhct-snow-white-06
Mrs. Dee (Endya Johnson) and Ms. Doh (Katie Albright) cast members of The Black Hawk Children's Theatre rehearse for the upcoming production of "Snow White."
COURTNEY COLLINS / Courier Staff Photographer
'Romeo and Juliet'
Romeo's best friend and relative to the prince, Mercutio (Dante Benjegerdes), is confronted by Juliet's cousin Tybalt (John Nicol) as Benvolio (Sophie Vowels) separates them in a scene from the Black Hawk Children's Theatre production of "Romeo and Juliet." Performances are planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the McElroy Theatre, WCP Walker Building, 224 Commercial St. Tickets are $10, available by calling 291-4494 or at
www.wcpbhct.org.
Brandon Pollock
092314bp-bhct-james-giant-peach-4
Black Hawk Children's Theatre production of "James and the Giant Peach". Photographed Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
092314bp-bhct-james-giant-peach-2
Glow worm (Emma DeGroote), Silkworm (Moria Buie), Grasshopper (Alex Sulentic), Earthworm (James Kuehner), Spider (Kyla Wright), Centipede (Abby Zeets) and Ladybug ( Abbey Guernsey) greet James (Joel Ochoa) as he finds himself in a giant peach. The Black Hawk Children's Theatre production of "James and the Giant Peach"opens Friday.
Photos by BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
040213tsr-bhct-lilly-purple-purse-03
Cast members of The Black Hawk Children's Theatre rehearse for the production of "Lilly's Purple Purse" at Hope Martin Theatre in Waterloo.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
021314tsr-bhct-charlie-brown-01
Black Hawk Children's Theatre's musical "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown," will be performed at the Iowa AACTFest competition.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
021314tsr-bhct-charlie-brown-05
Cast members rehearse for the upcoming production of Black Hawk Children's Theatre's "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" at Hope Martin TheatreThursday, Feb. 13, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
"Hundred Dresses" on stage at Black Hawk Children's Theatre
Maddie (Shelby Conditt) introduces Mr. Svenson (Dante Benjegerdes) to her mom, Shelly (Leah Visokey) in a scene from the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production of “The Hundred Dresses,” set for Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, call 291-4494 or check
wcpbhct.org.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
amazing-grace-main
Fidelity Joiner, right, as Grace listens to her grandmother Nana, played by Evelyn Boateng, and her mother, Yvonne Adda-Smith, in a scene from BHCT’s ‘Amazing Grace.’
COURTESY PHOTO
110415-BHCT-Phantom-Tollbooth-2
The Lethargarians (Melissa Mulangiro, Joe Mills, Layton Ritter, Sarah Young, Emma Reiter, and Aleina Hansen) try to convince Milo(Cutter Clark) to start with them in the Doldrums in the Phantom Tollbooth.
091015cc-bhct-edgar-allan-poe-01
The Raven (Bev McCusker) watches over the ghoulish chorus (Ethan Sankey, Jana Garcia, Megan Smith and Hannah Smith).
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
