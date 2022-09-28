Food bank plans family night Thursday for Hunger Action Month

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is holding Family Volunteer Night starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday as part of Hunger Action Month.

During the event, people can can play games, win prizes, and learn how the Food Bank feeds Northeast Iowa. Go online to neifb.org/HAM to sign up. The food bank is located at 1605 Lafayette St.

Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month is a nationwide awareness campaign designed to inspire people to join the fight against hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States.

Other ways to raise awareness include following the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, or @NEIFB, on social media and sharing its posts about local hunger. People can change their profile pictures to show they support the fight against hunger. The food bank also offers multiple times and opportunities to get involved in feeding northeast Iowa that can be explored at neifb.org/volunteer.