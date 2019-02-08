WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank said it will expand services during February in response to an increased need for food throughout its 16-county service area.
With the recent record low weather, school closings and the after effects of the government shutdown, the following services and their schedules for the month of February will be as follows:
- The Cedar Valley Food Pantry will have three extra Produce and Perishable Giveaway times, where current clients can receive extra food. This extra distribution does not eliminate people coming in on their scheduled times for service in the month. Though the Produce and Perishable Giveaway is normally held every Thursday, the extra giveaways will be held from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Monday and Feb. 25 and March 11.
Those interested in receiving food from the Cedar Valley Food Pantry may bring a valid ID and proof of address to apply for a free monthly membership that allows clients to use the pantry once a month upon review of income guidelines and the applicant’s current situation.
The times for new applications are reviewed during these walk-in hours: 12:30 to 4:15 p.m. Mondays through Wednesday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday and 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Friday.
This month, the Food Bank will increase the amount of food distributed through each of the 13 mobile food pantries in rural Northeast Iowa communities.
- Saturday, West Union, CrossFire Church, 10 to 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, Shell Rock, Boyd Community Building, 5 to 6 p.m. and Waverly, Vineyard Community Church, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oelwein, Oelwein Community Plaza, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Feb. 21, New Hampton, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Feb. 23, Grundy Center, Family YMCA, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Independence, West Elementary School, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Feb 26, Osage, Prairie Lakes Church, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Feb 28, Tripoli, Faith United Church of Christ, 5 to 6 p.m.
- March 2, Cresco, Crestwood Elementary School, 10 a.m. to noon.
