Food bank gets dairy donation

WATERLOO -- Shullsburg Creamery has worked with Midwest Dairy and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to provide 13,128 packages of string cheese to help those in need.

The contribution has been made possible by funding from Midwest Dairy, which is donating $500,000 to food banks in the 10 states it represents -- Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

Midwest Dairy is partnering with dairy processors to determine what products they have available and then will provide a list of interested processors to food banks across the Midwest that have both a need and the capacity to increase their dairy inventory and distribution.

For more information, visit www.midwestdairy.com. To further help, through donation or volunteering, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.