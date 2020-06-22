Food Bank gets $2,500 grant from Bayer Fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank was selected to receive a $2,500 Bayer Fund grant, from Bayer representatives located in northeast Iowa.

Funds from the grant will be used for the acquisition and distribution of produce and other perishable foods through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s on-site food pantry, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, located in Waterloo.

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to more than 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.

To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.

