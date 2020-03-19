Food Bank 'desperately' in need of volunteers, donations

WATERLOO -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank said it is "desperately" in need of volunteers and donations, and has implemented a new "hybrid social-distancing model" to keep volunteers safe while they pack and deliver food at the facility.
Barb Prather, executive director of the Food Bank, said they're dealing with the COVID-19 crisis on multiple fronts: People are increasingly worried about volunteering because they want to stop community spread; local pantries, like in Charles City, have closed their doors, meaning more mobile food pantry needs; and grocery stores, once a reliable source of food donations, are "pretty much down to nothing."
Yet more people than ever are expected to need food assistance as the pandemic and its economic fallout intensifies.
"Everything is fluid and moving at a pretty rapid pace," Prather said Thursday. "We're trying to plan as best we can."
The Food Bank sounded the alarm about the need for monetary donations and volunteers in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, stressing they remained open and operational to their 16-county area.
"We will remain open until we are no longer legally able to," officials said on Wednesday. "If you need food, please come in. This is why we exist."
But they also noted their 30-person staff -- a mix of full-time and part-time employees -- was reliant on additional volunteers.
In order to reassure potential volunteers, the Food Bank said in the thread Wednesday it would implement what it called a "hybrid social-distancing model," which would involve "multiple, separated groups of 10," all of whom would need to be "low-risk, healthy people" that would maintain a 6-foot distance "at all times" and implement "strict hand-washing practices."
Those volunteers were needed from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Those who could drive a bus were also asked to help make deliveries.
People were asked to call (319) 235-0507 or sign up online to volunteer at northeastiowafoodbank.org.
Prather said they were also in need of food donations, noting 75% of their food was donated.
"A lot of our food that we pick up is donated through retail -- the leftovers that are normally donated," she said. "Because of what grocery stores are experiencing, our retail pickups are pretty much down to nothing. So we are looking for other sources."
Prather said she has been in contact with state and federal officials as well as Feeding America for the past three weeks ironing out potential contingency plans. But the effects were already being felt.
"We did a mobile food pantry in New Hampton (Wednesday) night. Normally we serve 80 families, and it was over 100," Prather said. "You never know from day to day. We're trying to monitor as best we can, and community support is vital to what we do."