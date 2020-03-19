Food Bank 'desperately' in need of volunteers, donations

WATERLOO -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank said it is "desperately" in need of volunteers and donations, and has implemented a new "hybrid social-distancing model" to keep volunteers safe while they pack and deliver food at the facility.

Barb Prather, executive director of the Food Bank, said they're dealing with the COVID-19 crisis on multiple fronts: People are increasingly worried about volunteering because they want to stop community spread; local pantries, like in Charles City, have closed their doors, meaning more mobile food pantry needs; and grocery stores, once a reliable source of food donations, are "pretty much down to nothing."

Yet more people than ever are expected to need food assistance as the pandemic and its economic fallout intensifies.

"Everything is fluid and moving at a pretty rapid pace," Prather said Thursday. "We're trying to plan as best we can."

The Food Bank sounded the alarm about the need for monetary donations and volunteers in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, stressing they remained open and operational to their 16-county area.

"We will remain open until we are no longer legally able to," officials said on Wednesday. "If you need food, please come in. This is why we exist."