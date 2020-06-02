Food bank begins summer feeding program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO—The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will be providing meals at five Northeast Iowa partnering sites.

Meal sites:

Bethel United Presbyterian Church: 208 N. Vine St., West Union, June 1 to Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fayette Elementary: 20 Volga St., Fayette, June 1 to Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Valley Elementary learning Center: 23293 Canoe Road, Elgin, June 8 to Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m.. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Community School: 216 N. Broadway Ave., New Hampton, June 1 to Aug. 21, 7 a.m. , 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

YMCA: 669 S. Hackett Road, Waterloo, May 18 to Aug. 14, 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Snack sites:

Boys and Girls Club: 515 Lime St., Waterloo, May 18 to Aug. 14, 3:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club-Teen and Education Center: 803 E. Fourth St., Waterloo, May 18 to Aug. 14, 3:30 p.m.

Evansdale Boys and Girls Club: 3574 Lafayette St., Evansdale, May 18 to Aug. 14, 3:30 pm.

In addition to the feeding locations, many other schools across Northeast Iowa are also providing summer meals and snacks. We encourage you to reach out to their local school district for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0