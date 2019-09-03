WATERLOO – In September, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, with the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, will mobilize across all 50 states in an effort to bring an end to hunger.
Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 42 million Americans, including 13 million children, are food insecure, according to the USDA.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank said there are local ways residents can participate:
—- SingleSpeed Brewing Co: Thursday, 10% of the food and beverage sales from 4 to 10 p.m. will be donated to the NEIFB.
- Lincoln Perks: Sept. 9-13, purchase the sandwich of the week and $1 will be donated to NEIFB.
- Blue Barn BBQ: In September, purchase a pulled pork sandwich and50 cents will be donated to the NEIFB.
- Subway: In September, purchase two combo meals and Subway will donate 25 cents to the NEIFB.
- Rocket’s Bakery: Sept. 10-15, purchase a limited edition Hunger Action Donut.
- Papa Murphy’s: Sept. 18, order your Take and Bake Pizza from either from the Waterloo or Cedar Falls location and 20% of your bill will be donated to NEIFB.
Ways to take action by shopping:
- Purchase a limited Hunger Action Iowa Love T-Shirt online through Sept. 12 to wear to show support for Hunger Action Month, https://iowalove.org/products/hunger-action
- Purchase a “I’m Hungry for Change” reusable canvas shopping bag for $10 at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, while supplies last.
Ways to take action by attending events
- Thursday, SingleSpeed Brewery Co. in Waterloo from 5 to 9 p.m. for Pint Night
- Friday, RiverLoop Expo in Waterloo from 5 to 9 p.m. for FridayLoo
- Sunday,Gateway Park, Cedar Falls, from noon to 5 p.m. for Stone Soul Picnic
- Sept. 14, Northeaste Iowa Food Bank, 11:15 a.m., volunteer orientation
- Sept. 26-27, Fall Sack Lunch Delivery.
- Sept 27- Oct 5, Black Hawk Children’s Theatre for a performance of Korzack’s Children.
