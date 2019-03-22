Try 3 months for $3
Egg hunt

A family geocaching egg hunt is set for April 20 at Fontana Park.

HAZLETON — Fontana Nature Center will have a Geocaching Egg Hunt, starting at 10 a.m. April 20 at 1883 125th St.

People can learn how to use a GPS unit, then go search in Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats.

Family size is unlimited, but there will be one GPS per family group. Families planning to bring eight or more individuals may wish to register as two groups.

Sign up at www.buchan ancountyparks.com.

