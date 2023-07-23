HAZLETON — Fontana Park in Buchanan County will hold an open house on Aug. 4.

Presentations and tours will take place at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. and will feature recently completed projects, work currently underway and future planned park improvements and enhancements.

The recently completed Bison and Prairie Learning Area has welcomed a bison calf. As part of the tour, visitors will walk the future path of the Learning and Discovery Trail which passes by the bison pen, allowing visitors to meet the newest resident and learn about the Buchanan County Conservation Board’s efforts in managing the prairie with these animals.

Work on the new Lakeside Campground is ongoing and participants will view what’s been completed to date, which includes installation of the campground shower house. The structure provides four ADA-accessible stalls with restrooms and showers. The campground will include a playground, paved roads and 26 camp sites with water, sewer and electric hook-ups at each site.

More projects are included in future plans, such as the Learning and Discovery Trail, which will connect the Lakeside Campground, Bison and Prairie Learning Area, and other popular attractions with an ADA-accessible paved trail loop. More potential future projects will be discussed during the event.

The open house is free. Visitors should plan to meet at the nature center for either the 2:30 or 6:30 p.m. tour. In the case of severe weather, programs will be held in the nature center.

The center is located at 1883 125th St. near Hazleton. For more information, call (319) 636-2617 or email bbonar@co.buchanan.ia.us.

Eggs, strawberries, and other groceries that dropped in price in June Grocery items that dropped in price the most in December #10. All-purpose white flour (per lb.) #9. Ground beef (per lb.) #8. Bananas (per lb.) #7. Whole chicken (per lb.) #6. Beef steaks (per lb.) #5. Lemons (per lb.) #4. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.) #3. American processed cheese (per lb.) #2. Ham (per lb.) #1. Navel oranges (per lb.) #14. Ground coffee (per lb.) #13. Dried beans (per lb.) #12. Whole milk (per gal.) #11. Long-grain white rice (per lb.) #10. Potato chips (per 16 oz.) #9. Wine (per 1 liter) #7. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.) #6. Lemons (per lb.) #5. American processed cheese (per lb.) #4. Tomatoes (per lb.) #3. Romaine lettuce (per lb.) #2. Strawberries (per 12 oz.) #1. Eggs (per doz.) #12. Long-grain white rice (per lb.) #11. Spaghetti and macaroni (per lb.) #10. American processed cheese (per lb.) #9. All-purpose white flour (per lb.) #8. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.) #7. Romaine lettuce (per lb.) #6. Whole milk (per gal.) #5. Dried beans (per lb.) #4. Ground coffee (per lb.) #3. Ham (per lb.) #2. Tomatoes (per lb.) #1. Eggs (per doz.) #12. White bread (per lb.) #10. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.) #9. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.) #3. Iceberg lettuce (per lb.)