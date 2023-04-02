HAZLETON – Fontana Park in Buchanan County will be holding a geocaching egg hunt at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the Fontana Nature Center. The center is located at 1883 125th St. in Hazleton.
Families will learn how to use a GPS unit, then search in Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats. Finding a golden eggs earns you a special prize.
Space is limited and there will be one GPS per family group.
Children ages three to 14 will cost $6 per child. Registration can be found at buchanancountyparks.com.
