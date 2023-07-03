HAZLETON — Come out to the Fontana Park Wildlife Display at 1883 125th St. and learn about the animals that reside at Fontana Park every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

There will be Buchanan County Conservation Board staff to feed and answer questions about the animal featured that week. All ages are encouraged to come, and participants can just show up — no advance registration needed. For more information go to www.buchanancountyparks.com. The schedule for the animals is as follows: July 4 – bald eagle; July 11 –salamander; July 18 – coyote; July 25 – vulture; Aug. 1 – fox; Aug. 8 – owl; Aug. 15 – ducks; and Aug. 22 – raccoon.