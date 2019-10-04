{{featured_button_text}}
Animals at Fontana

Animal sponsorships at the Fontana Nature Center are open for the winter.

HAZLETON -- Animal sponsorships at the Fontana Park wildlife display are now available for the 2020 calendar year.

Sponsorship packages include a letter, certificate and photo of the sponsored animal and will be sent in time for holiday gift giving.

To sponsor an animal in the wildlife exhibit, an individual, group or business needs to make a minimum donation to the Friends of Fontana Park. Donation amounts differ for each animal, ranging from $40 to $175.

The sponsor’s name will be placed on a plaque on the animal’s enclosure in early January.

To reserve an animal, contact the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center at 636-2617 or scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.

Bird feeder sponsorships are also available. Sponsors are asked to donate $50 toward bird seed.

