HAZLETON — Milkweed seed is now available at Fontana Interpretive Nature Center.
Four species are available while supplies last – common milkweed, swamp milkweed, butterfly milkweed and whorled milkweed. Also available free are packages of Meadow Blazingstar seed.
Milkweed is the only plant that adult female monarchs lay their eggs on and that monarch caterpillars will eat. Milkweed numbers have decreased drastically with the widespread use of herbicide resistant crops. People are encouraged to plant milkweed in home gardens, ditches, waterways, school grounds and other uncropped open spaces. Planting instructions are available at the table in the nature center with the seed, but essentially involve throwing seed on bare soil now so that the seed experiences a period of cold weather which will improve germination in spring.
You have free articles remaining.
Meadow blazingstar is a nectar producing flower that blooms during the early part of the monarchs’ fall migration.
Butterfly gardening seed packages also are available.
All seed is harvested in Buchanan County from native plants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.