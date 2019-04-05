{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE — Fontana Nature Center’s anniversary banquet on April 22 at Heartland Acres will feature “The Art of Conservation: A Visit with Ding Darling” by Darling re-enactor Tom Milligan.

During Milligan’s presentation, Jay N. “Ding” Darling visits with the audience in his 11th floor office at the Des Moines Register. The presentation begins with his early years in Sioux City, where he became aware of the natural world around him, as well as his developing skills as an editorial cartoonist, two Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoons for The Register, and a career as a nationally known conservationist.

The presentation will follow the nature center celebration meal, with food, raffles, auctions, displays and more.

The fundraiser is sponsored once every five years by Friends of Fontana Park, a nonprofit group that helps fund local conservation education efforts of the Buchanan County Conservation Board. Fontana has received funding from Humanities Iowa for the presentation.

For tickets, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com, or call 636-2617. There is no extra charge for the Darling presentation, and those who wish not to attend the banquet but would like to attend the presentation should call for more information.

The center is hosting a large Ding Darling display through May.

