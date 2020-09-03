Focus on Diabetes event will practice safety, distancing to offer screenings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — In an era when most annual events have canceled or gone virtual, Bridget Saffold has been working on ways to reassure those with diabetes, or who may have the disease, to come to this year’s event for a screening.

If that meant cutting out vendors and group educational seminars in order to allay people’s fears, so be it.

“The screenings are important, and I think people have missed a lot of that with COVID,” Saffold said.

She said she’s heard some have been scared to go back to their doctor’s office, fearful that coronavirus would put them at risk of complications or death since they already have the underlying diabetes diagnosis.

But with diabetes as the 7th-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not keeping the disease under control also wasn’t a good option.

“There was a huge gap in people just being proactive about their health, because of COVID,” she said. “We thought it was important, if nothing else, to have your health screenings.”