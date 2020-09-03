Focus on Diabetes event will practice safety, distancing to offer screenings

WATERLOO — In an era when most annual events have canceled or gone virtual, Bridget Saffold has been working on ways to reassure those with diabetes, or who may have the disease, to come to this year’s event for a screening.
If that meant cutting out vendors and group educational seminars in order to allay people’s fears, so be it.
“The screenings are important, and I think people have missed a lot of that with COVID,” Saffold said.
She said she’s heard some have been scared to go back to their doctor’s office, fearful that coronavirus would put them at risk of complications or death since they already have the underlying diabetes diagnosis.
But with diabetes as the 7th-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not keeping the disease under control also wasn’t a good option.
“There was a huge gap in people just being proactive about their health, because of COVID,” she said. “We thought it was important, if nothing else, to have your health screenings.”
Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes will go on as planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. But nearly everything about it will be changed to accommodate the pandemic’s reality.
Face masks will be required of everyone, and the number of volunteers helping with screenings have been decreased, Saffold said.
“Cutting back on people in the space is one of the biggest things,” Saffold said. “You can’t social distance if you’ve got 100 people in the room.”
Attendees will be screened at the door for possible exposures, and will be allowed into a “large room” at the WCA one at a time, said Saffold.
Only three major screenings — blood pressure, foot exams and A1C, the blood test to check for Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes — will be done, and stations will be sanitized after each person comes through.
“We know we may be a little slower. It may not be as big and exciting,” Saffold said.
But the event’s purpose — to make people aware of their diabetes risks, and get needed screenings to diabetics — was too important for the free event to be canceled altogether.
“My father passed away a couple years ago from secondary complications from uncontrolled diabetes — I personally know what it means,” Saffold said. “People say, ‘I can’t afford to go to a doctor.’ It bridges that gap in health care for a lot of people.”
