CHARLES CITY — The Floyd County Medical Center Foundation has reached a critical milestone in its fundraising efforts.
Donations to the endowment fund have reached more than $90,000 and will exceed $100,000 with a $10,000 from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
The gift was presented to the FCMC board prior to its June 17 meeting. The gift from CFNEIA is part of the organizations matching program.
In 2017, The Floyd County Medical Center established an endowment fund with the Floyd County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. The endowment fund will provide resources to the hospital so it can continue providing critical care to its community.
“We are incredibly excited to reach this milestone that will help ensure high-quality healthcare is accessible to the residents of Floyd County and surrounding communities today and for future generations,” said Rod Nordeng, Floyd County Medical Center administrator. “The generosity of the communities and residents we serve and our staff continually amazes me. It is because of this support we can be here for the people of Floyd County.”
As a permanent endowment fund with the Floyd County Community Foundation, donors to the fund can take advantage of a 25% state tax credit made available through the Endow Iowa program, in addition to normal federal deductions for charitable gifts. Gifts to the fund allow recommendations for grants to be made each year to support charitable causes that carry out the mission of the Community Foundation.
Donations can be made by check and made to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, with a memo to the Floyd County Medical Center Foundation Fund. Checks may be mailed to foundation offices at 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613. Contributions also may be made online at fund.cfneia.org/floydmedicalcenterfoundation.
