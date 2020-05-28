'Flowers for Frontline' fundraiser to plant pots for hospitals, clinics

McCausland, whose sister Kari Davidson is an ICU nurse at Children’s Hospital of Kansas City, got the idea from talking to her sister. “I think about the health care professionals who are going to work every day and putting themselves out there, and I asked her what could I do? She talked about a beautiful flower bed outside her hospital that she looks at every time she walks into work. That gave me the idea for flowers.”

In her initial vision, McCausland imagined planting massive flower beds outside of hospitals. “Anything worth doing is worth overdoing, I thought,” she said, laughing. After speaking with local health officials, she realized maintaining the beds might be difficult given current budget constraints being experienced at hospitals and clinics.

“But they told me that it would be great to supply flowers for existing pots that were already being cared for, that’s when I talked to Heidi. Her reaction was ‘I’m in!’”

De Silva is excited. “People who are working on the front lines, and hospitals are suffering a bit financially, and people who are going in as patients, there’s a lot of pressure. It’s a stressful time. Walking by beautiful flowers will brighten their day. I think the fundraiser is a great idea."