'Flowers for Frontline' fundraiser to plant pots for hospitals, clinics

Mood boosts and stress relief – those are some health benefits that flowers bring into an environment.
Health care professionals will get to experience those benefits for themselves, thanks to the “Flowers for the Frontline” fundraiser.
Nearly $2,500 has already been raised since May 22 through the GoFundMe project organized by Traci McCausland, owner of Follow Your Strengths in Cedar Falls, and Heidi Tietz De Silva, owner of Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses in Waterloo.
Funds will purchase and/or fill large decorative pots of flowering annuals that will be placed near the entrances to Peoples Community Health Clinic, MercyOne locations, UnityPoint-Prairie Parkway and Cedar Valley Medical Specialist locations.
Deadline for contributions is June 1 at https://www.gofundme.com/f/flowers-for-the-front-lines.
The flower pots are a way to say "thank you" for the dedication of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an opportunity to make a difference. People can stay at home, donate to the project and brighten someone’s day. These pots of flowers will be placed so people on the frontlines will see them all summer and feel inspired and appreciated,” said McCausland, a Gallup-certified strengths coach.
McCausland, whose sister Kari Davidson is an ICU nurse at Children’s Hospital of Kansas City, got the idea from talking to her sister. “I think about the health care professionals who are going to work every day and putting themselves out there, and I asked her what could I do? She talked about a beautiful flower bed outside her hospital that she looks at every time she walks into work. That gave me the idea for flowers.”
In her initial vision, McCausland imagined planting massive flower beds outside of hospitals. “Anything worth doing is worth overdoing, I thought,” she said, laughing. After speaking with local health officials, she realized maintaining the beds might be difficult given current budget constraints being experienced at hospitals and clinics.
“But they told me that it would be great to supply flowers for existing pots that were already being cared for, that’s when I talked to Heidi. Her reaction was ‘I’m in!’”
De Silva is excited. “People who are working on the front lines, and hospitals are suffering a bit financially, and people who are going in as patients, there’s a lot of pressure. It’s a stressful time. Walking by beautiful flowers will brighten their day. I think the fundraiser is a great idea."
Annuals – thrillers, fillers and spillers – will fill the pots with color and volume, including petunias, sun coleus, calibrachoa, “Prince Tut” grass and a variety of other plants to create unique pots for each location. De Silva expects the pots to be planted and placed not long after the fundraiser concludes.
“Summer is turning out differently than we’d all planned, so flowers will fill it with beauty and hope,” De Silva added.
