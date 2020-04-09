Flower sales are slow, but florists say plants like lilies spread joy

WATERLOO — Business hasn’t exactly been blooming for florists.
Florists are seeing their sales nipped in the bud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and Iowans are following mandated social-distance guidelines. Special occasions for flowers, in particular weddings, funeral services and celebrations of life, are being postponed to later dates.
The public also may have assumed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order to shutter florists and other retail businesses through April 30 meant no flowers or plants could be sold. But like restaurants, many local flower shops are open to fill phone and online orders, providing no-contact deliveries and curbside service for customers willing to pick up their orders. Customers can’t enter the shops.
“I’ve only been in business since Sept. 1, and it’s been pretty tough, but we’re pushing through. It’s kind of crazy getting a new business going, but now six months in, we have COVID-19, and it’s crazy times 10,” said Melony Knutson, new owner of Bancroft’s Flowers in Cedar Falls, Iowa’s oldest flower shop.
Knutson and other florists are feeling the impact in sales, particularly now with Easter lilies. Churches traditionally adorn sanctuaries and chapels with fragrant, pure white Easter lilies (Lilium longiflorum). Historically, it is said these trumpet-shaped lilies grew in the Garden of Gethsemane after Christ’s crucifixion. They are often described as “white-robed apostles of hope” representing the resurrection of Christ and everlasting hope.
Florist pre-book lily orders from their distributors in February to ensure quantity and timely delivery for their church customers. But with churches closed and Easter sermons being live-streamed on Facebook or on other social media platforms and websites, many local churches have canceled their customary lily orders.
Bancroft’s has had numerous cancellations, but Knutson said “about two-thirds of our churches have had second thoughts and now are going ahead with their Easter lilies, delivering them to homes of their parishioners.”
At Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses in Waterloo, owner Heidi Tietz de Silva said her church customers and others “are choosing to send Easter lilies to people at their homes, especially the elderly.” While some senior care facilities aren’t accepting any floral deliveries, others allow deliveries to be left in a vestibule or lobby area. Later, the lilies are taken to recipients by facility staff.
“Some churches are taking delivery of their Easter lilies and plan to use them as a backdrop or decoration when live-streaming their Passover and Easter services. It’s also nice to deliver flowers to people you care about and are thinking about at this time,” Tietz de Silva said.
Crossroads Hy-Vee Floral Shop General Manager Blaine Lucas said he’s seen only “minimal interest in Easter lilies at this point. Churches that normally order dozens and dozens to display aren’t ordering this year because they aren’t gathering to celebrate. It’s had a huge impact on the sale of Easter lilies.”
He expects Hy-Vee marketing department will come up with a new promotion this week to encourage customers to purchase Easter lilies. Florists also have been prepackaging cheerful hand-wrapped bouquets that are available for shoppers to pick up around the grocery store.
“We’ve been selling a lot of those, and we have a variety of bulb plants — tulips, hyacinths and daffodils — that are selling rather well, and a variety of blooming plants,” Lucas said.
Florists are encouraging people to buy flowers for themselves and to send to family and friends, recognizing the ability of flowers to bring joy, hope and healing in troubled times.
“Flowers can lift someone’s spirits and make them feel better. One study showed that flower recipients feel more connected to the senders, and senders feel good about giving flowers,” said Tietz de Silva.
