Florists ready for Valentine's Day 'war of the roses'

“The majority of buyers will be men, but women buy flowers for their mothers and grandmothers, or come in with their kids who pick out flowers for their mom and teachers.”

Knudtson expects to see about 3,000 roses go out her door in bouquets and floral arrangements for Valentine’s Day, as well as dozens of tulips, orchids, hydrangeas and other flowers.

Lucas expects to see interest in multi-colored and tie-dyed roses among his customers, as well as other solid colors. “Some people want to say ‘I’m thinking of you,’ instead of ‘I love you.’ Other rose colors don’t convey romance, but do convey a feeling or sentiment.”

Tietz de Silva expects Friday’s frigid temperatures to create some difficulties for florists. “We are anticipating those cold temperatures and preparing for that because the flowers have to be protected from the cold air. We’ll be double-bagging with air between the layers and in some instances, putting tissue paper over the flowers to act as insulation. It will be the kind of day when you want the driver to hand the flowers directly to the person receiving them.”

Properly cared for, roses can last 10 to 14 days in the home, the florists agreed. Change the vase water when it looks murky and trim a bit of stem off each rose before placing it in clean water. Add a packet of flower food to help extend the life of the arrangement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.