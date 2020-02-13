Florists ready for Valentine's Day 'war of the roses'

Valentine’s Day can be a thorny issue — how much to spend, what to give (chocolate and flowers, or just one or the other?), which schmaltzy card to buy, and whether or not to plan a romantic dinner. But the real “war of the roses” is taking place today and Friday in florist shops across the Cedar Valley.
It’s a busy holiday for florists who began executing battle plans weeks earlier. Flowers were ordered from suppliers and shipments timed to arrive in peak condition. Flowers were then unwrapped, prepped and stored in water in coolers. Now that Valentine’s Day is on the doorstep, florists also expect to work longer hours fulfilling phone, online and in-store orders and assisting last-minute frantic romantics.
At Waterloo’s Crossroads Hy-Vee, Floral Manager Blaine Lucas spent time deciding on where to best display appealing Valentine’s Day floral vignettes. “And we started a week ahead of time making arrangements using the longest lasting flowers like carnations and things like that, and this week we’re doing the delicate flowers — exotics like lilies, and we’ll do the roses last,” he said.
“We want to stay ahead of our production schedule, so when Feb. 13 and 14 arrive, we can focus on the customers. I usually triple my staff for those days because 80 to 90% of our customers wait until the last minute,” Lucas explained.
In 2018, about 250 million roses were produced exclusively for Valentine’s Day. Approximately 59% of flowers imported into the U.S. for Valentine’s Day are roses, mostly from South America.
Red roses are the gold standard for Valentine’s Day, the classic symbol for love and passion. Red roses account for 69% of all flowers purchased on Valentine’s Day, according to the Society of American Florists. U.S. consumers also are expected to spend $27.4 billion for Valentine’s Day this year — which works out to $196.31 per person, according to wallethub.com.
“Definitely red roses are popular on Valentine’s Day. We’re always looking for a nice, firm rose that doesn’t blow open too quickly. We buy a particular style that is never going to be the bullet-shaped bud that never opens and falls over,” said Heidi Tietz de Silva, owner of Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses in Waterloo.
Pink is the second favorite color for sweethearts, and the shop has “a mix of pink shades in roses that look beautiful together in an arrangement.”
Petersen & Tietz also offers combination arrangements such as the pairing of flowers and specialty chocolates, wine and flowers, or berries and flowers. They also get many requests for “happy, bright mixed bouquets that include roses,” Tietz de Silva said.
At Bancroft’s Flowers in Cedar Falls, Iowa’s oldest flower shop, new owner Melony Knudtson said customers “in new relationships always want red, red, red. People who buy flowers once a year at Valentine’s Day stick with red, but people who are flower buyers like a variety of flowers and mixed arrangements.
“The majority of buyers will be men, but women buy flowers for their mothers and grandmothers, or come in with their kids who pick out flowers for their mom and teachers.”
Knudtson expects to see about 3,000 roses go out her door in bouquets and floral arrangements for Valentine’s Day, as well as dozens of tulips, orchids, hydrangeas and other flowers.
Lucas expects to see interest in multi-colored and tie-dyed roses among his customers, as well as other solid colors. “Some people want to say ‘I’m thinking of you,’ instead of ‘I love you.’ Other rose colors don’t convey romance, but do convey a feeling or sentiment.”
Tietz de Silva expects Friday’s frigid temperatures to create some difficulties for florists. “We are anticipating those cold temperatures and preparing for that because the flowers have to be protected from the cold air. We’ll be double-bagging with air between the layers and in some instances, putting tissue paper over the flowers to act as insulation. It will be the kind of day when you want the driver to hand the flowers directly to the person receiving them.”
Properly cared for, roses can last 10 to 14 days in the home, the florists agreed. Change the vase water when it looks murky and trim a bit of stem off each rose before placing it in clean water. Add a packet of flower food to help extend the life of the arrangement.