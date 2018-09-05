Subscribe for 33¢ / day
road closed clip art

WATERLOO -- The city has closed West Ridgeway Avenue due to rising Black Hawk Creek flood waters.

Public Works crews have closed Ridgeway between Greyhound Drive and Deere Road. It will reopen as soon as the flood waters recede and safe travel can once again be guaranteed.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The city encourages motorists to seek alternate routes and to be aware of rising water and drive with care.

0
0
2
5
3

Tags

Load comments