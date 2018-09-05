WATERLOO -- The city has closed West Ridgeway Avenue due to rising Black Hawk Creek flood waters.
Public Works crews have closed Ridgeway between Greyhound Drive and Deere Road. It will reopen as soon as the flood waters recede and safe travel can once again be guaranteed.
The city encourages motorists to seek alternate routes and to be aware of rising water and drive with care.
