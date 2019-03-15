CEDAR FALLS -- Melting snow, recent rains and frozen flood gates are causing flooding in the North Cedar area of Cedar Falls.
Streets in parts of North Cedar have been closed and several residents have reported water flowing into their basements. Residents in that neighborhood are expected to experience flooding over the next few days, according to city officials.
"Due to melting we had flooding that came out of a farm field into our subdivision at the farthest portion of the northern part of town," said Brian Heath, public works and parks division manager. "The majority of that is past. It's not going to get any worse."
The worst part of the flooding, found primarily on Pocahontas Road, was experienced Thursday night into early Friday morning.
"It inundated a few houses," Heath said. "Now that's subsiding."
Throughout the North Cedar Neighborhood pockets of melting water have created flooded parking lots and yards.
The flooding is also a result of recent rainfall and widespread snow melt. Additionally, the water level upstream is expected to be higher than what the flood gauge reflects because the flood gates near the Ice House Museum are frozen shut.
This isn't the first time the flood gates have been frozen.
"It's typical for this time of year for the gates to be frozen," Heath said. "It's happened several years; in this instance the river came up quicker than the gate thawed out."
The Cedar River at Cedar Falls is expected to crest around noon on Saturday.
"You're going to have freezing temperatures at night for a couple nights so that should slow the melt somewhat," Heath said.
The city is offering flood clean-up kits at Fire Station No. 2, 722 W. Lone Tree Road.
Sand and sandbags will be available to residents free of charge at the Bluff Street Complex. The entrance is at 16th and State streets. The sand and bags will be located near the scrap metal bunkers on the east side of the facility. Shovels will be available, but officials say it would be best for residents to bring their own.
A residential curbside collection of property damaged by flooding will take place from March 18 through April 5.
Residents are asked to place items at the curb for collection. To facilitate collection, residents are asked to separate appliances, liquids, metal objects and furniture from demolition materials. When possible, please use containers for sheet rock and small debris.
For more information, call the Municipal Operations and Programs Department at 273-8929.
