WATERLOO -- The temperature has finally risen -- and stayed -- above freezing in the Cedar Valley.
But a "significant and prolonged warm-up" for the next few days means all of that snow and ice melting at a fast pace is forecast to cause trouble statewide, according to the National Weather Service.
A flood watch was issued Monday afternoon to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday for most of the state. In Northeast Iowa, that included Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Marshall, Mitchell, Tama and Winneshiek counties.
The NWS said rapid snow melt due to temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and expected rainfall of 1 to 2 inches on Tuesday through Thursday, will mean "significant rises" on rivers and streams, as well as causing possible ice jam flooding, where ice blocks the flow of water.
Minor to moderate flooding was forecast. Ponding of low-lying or poor drainage areas was also a possibility.
The Turkey River at Eldorado briefly rose to minor flood stage already by Monday afternoon.
One potential ice jam location named specifically by the NWS was the Iowa River near Marshalltown, though others were possible too.
The flood watch comes on the heels of last week's Spring Flood Outlook, where the NWS predicts river flooding through May. That report predicted the Cedar River at both Cedar Falls and Waterloo to have a more than 95 percent chance of at least a minor flood, with the Cedar Falls portion of the river having a 64 percent chance of a major flood between now and May.
