WATERLOO -- Rivers are rising and trails are sinking this weekend as the Cedar Valley prepares for more rain.
The National Weather Service has extended a flood warning for the Cedar River in Black Hawk and Tama counties until late Monday evening.
The flood warning continues for the Cedar River at Cedar Falls and from the West Fork Cedar River to the Cedar Falls-Waterloo city limits.
The river was .2 feet below the flood stage of 89 feet on Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service predicts the river will reach 90.2 feet, which is 1.2 feet above flood stage, by Sunday afternoon. At 90 feet, water covers the north half of Tourist Park in Cedar Falls. The river is expected to begin falling below flood stage by late Monday evening.
The National Weather Service on Saturday morning also issued a flash flood watch for parts Black Hawk Creek in Hudson until Sunday morning. The creek was at 13.2 feet Saturday morning, and the flood stage is 14 feet.
Friday brought about 1.6 inches of rain, with another half inch early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring between ¼- to ½-inch early Sunday morning, and severe storms are expected Sunday night.
Thunderstorms also are predicted throughout the day and evening on Memorial Day.
The Cedar Trails Partnership, a volunteer organization that promotes safe recreation, reported an update on area trails Friday on Facebook that included:
- Black Hawk Park trail is closed with water over the trail.
- George Wyth has a fast stream running across it on the east end.
- Cedar Valley Lakes Trail between Gateway and Pfeiffer parks is covered in water.
- Washington Park is under water near the river.
Flood warnings also are in effect for parts of the Des Moines, Raccoon, Iowa and Cedar rivers.
