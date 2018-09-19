CEDAR FALLS -- More rain means more flood warnings for the Cedar Valley.
Though most rivers in northeast Iowa aren't flooding now, some are forecast to flood at least somewhat this week, according to the Des Moines bureau of the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain and some severe thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS, with Thursday's storms triggering possible flash flooding north of Highway 20.
Here are the flood warnings, which were activated Wednesday morning:
-- The Cedar River from the West Fork to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls city limits is forecast for moderate flooding. It's forecast to reach 91.9 feet, or 3.9 feet above its 88-foot flood stage, on Saturday evening before falling below flood stage Tuesday. At that depth, water will cover portions of Lake Street.
-- The Cedar River from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls city limits to Spring Creek near La Porte City is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 16.1 feet, or 3.1 feet above its 13-foot flood stage, on Sunday morning before falling below flood stage Monday. At that depth, the Riverview Recreation Area is closed.
-- The Shell Rock River from Flood Creek near Clarksville to the Cedar River is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 14.6 feet, or 1.1 feet above its 13.5-foot flood stage, on Friday evening before falling below flood stage Sunday. At that depth, flooding occurs primarily in residential yards in Shell Rock.
-- The Turkey River at Spillville is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 10.7 feet, or 1.7 feet above its 9-foot flood stage, on Thursday evening. Additional river rises are still possible.
-- The Turkey River at Elkader is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 13.8 feet, or 1.8 feet above its 12-foot flood stage, on Friday morning. Additional river rises are still possible.
-- The Turkey River at Garber is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 17.8 feet, or 0.8 feet above its 17-foot flood stage, on Friday. Additional river rises are still possible.
A flash flood watch was in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties due to an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain expected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.